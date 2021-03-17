Real Time PCR Kit Market to Witness Excellent Growth : Merck KGaA, Takara Bio, Qiagen N.V.

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Global Real Time PCR Kit Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States), Fluidigm Corporation (United States), Danaher Corporation (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Merck KGaA (Germany)



Real-time PCR helps in simultaneous amplification and detection of nucleic acids by the help of polymerase chain reaction (PCR). qPCR is a versatile technique which supports various research applications. Real-time PCR delivers sensitivity, specificity, and a wide dynamic range for detecting target nucleic acids. It is becoming a powerful technology for research applications which is able to cover the spectrum of biology from basic research to translational medicine to applied biology. Additionally, it is highly adopted by the pharmacological treatment, ventilators act as a vital treatment preference for COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, there is a growing requirement for a rapid production of wide range of test-kits includes antibody tests, self-administered, and others. In this COVID-19 situation the manufacturers such as Empirical bioscience revealed the enhancement of their production capacity to 50,000 kits a week to 100,000 a week. This kit helps in caters growing need for real-time COVID-19 testing. Major players revealed that they continue to accelerate their production and delivery time in the coming days.



Market Drivers

Increasing occurrence of Target Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders. Along with increasing Investments, Funds from governments and private players with the rising issue of COVID-19 across the globe. As it is highly adopted for the Biomarker Profiling for Disease Diagnostics. Simultaneously, an increasing the number of labs and diagnostic developers to meet the demand for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, across the US, European, and Asian markets.



Market Trend

Technology Advancement to Detect Genetic Variations

Expansion of Compact, Portable, And Lab-On-Chip PCR Devices

Continuing Technological Integration with the PCR Process



Restraints

High Cost Associated with the Real-Time PCR Kit

Continuous Change in The Technology



Challenges

Lack of Supply Chain in Underdeveloped Regions



The Real Time PCR Kit market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Real Time PCR Kit Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Real Time PCR Kit Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Real Time PCR Kit Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Real Time PCR Kit Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Real Time PCR Kit Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Type-it HRM PCR Kit (400), Type-it HRM PCR Kit (2000)), Application (Gene expression (mRNA) analysis, Genetic variation analysis, MicroRNAs and noncoding RNA analysis, Virus Detection, Protein expression, Microbe detection, Fusion transcript detection, Duplexing, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Pharma-Biotech, Others), Industry Verticals (Scientific Research, Medicine Research {Oncology & Genetic Disease Research, Pathogen Detection & Infectious Disease Research, and others}, Agriculture, Others))

5.1 Global Real Time PCR Kit Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Real Time PCR Kit Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Real Time PCR Kit Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Real Time PCR Kit Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Real Time PCR Kit Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



