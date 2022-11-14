Real-Time Transaction Monitoring Is the Future of AML Compliance

Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2022 -- As financial services have developed increasingly quickly, thanks to a combination of disruptive technology and digital transformation, there are clear signs that many organizations in the financial services sector are struggling to keep up. The speed at which money can be moved today, and the distances it can cover, have put a lot of pressure on firms when it comes to AML Compliance. It could potentially take just a few hours for someone to open a bank account, move funds globally, and then close the account again. The swiftness of transactions means that real-time transaction monitoring is now not just a 'nice to have' but an increasingly vital part of the future of AML Compliance for businesses looking to reduce their exposure to financial crime.



Real-time transaction monitoring uses artificial intelligence to automatically monitor transactions and customer activity. It is efficient and effective in a way that manual human monitoring simply couldn't achieve, especially in the current climate of instant transactions on a global level. Real-time transaction monitoring can be used to quickly identify activities that aren't in line with expected behaviors or permitted patterns. It can also function to reduce false positives and help to minimize wasted time when it comes to establishing genuine threats. The future of AML Compliance requires a lot more input from AI for businesses to be protected from the increasingly fast and hard-hitting nature of global financial crime. Real-time transaction monitoring is one example of the opportunities available to the global business community to fight back against money laundering and financial crime.



Lucinity recognises the vital importance of artificial intelligence with respect to effective AML Compliance - and has designed software that incorporates the best aspects of it. The Lucinity platform is created on the basis of augmented intelligence, which takes the most effective functions of artificial intelligence (such as number crunching and analyzing big data patterns) and combines this with everything that humans do so well (including contextualizing, interpreting and planning and execution). The end result is a comprehensive system of AML Compliance that integrates real-time transaction monitoring as well as other key functions, such as actor intelligence and SAR management. Lucinity software offers firms the opportunity to supercharge financial crime teams, not just via the advanced technology but also the way it has been designed to help improve productivity and reduce alert fatigue in compliance risk processes.



There are huge challenges for firms today in implementing effective AML Compliance measures given the speed at which money moves. A platform like Lucinity provides a clear solution to the challenge and a way for businesses in financial services to keep up with the pace of technology and change via a single investment. Lucinity was established in 2018 and has since grown into a global organization with offices in London, Brussels, New York and Reykjavik. The team has expanded on the basis of well-established core values that keep the business on an innovative track - these include the pursuit of excellence and continuous learning.



About Lucinity

Lucinity is an anti-money laundering (AML) software developer on a mission to Make Money Good. Lucinity aims to solve productivity and efficiency issues for financial institutions through the company's 'Human AI' approach, a toolset that combines next-generation AI with human insights and expertise.



By leveraging AI, the AML software learns from every interaction and continues to improve indefinitely, providing fewer false positives and saving time. This is on top of its best-in-class interface and visualizations that put users first. Professionals can experience Lucinity's AML compliance solution, including transaction monitoring, through a free demo environment available on https://www.lucinity.com/signup.



Lucinity operates globally, with headquarters in Reykjavík, and serves customers ranging from Tier-1 banks to FinTechs.



Company Quote



Founder and CEO, Guðmundur Kristjánsson, comments, "Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped us develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI.



Our simple-to-use systems work with analysts, not against them, complementing their skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



We believe that by transforming AML, we can have a tremendous positive impact on society. Money laundering is a crime that fuels crime. That is why we set out on the mission of Making Money Good."



