Real User Reviews Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer to Expose the Truth About the Program

Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer is an online downloadable program created by fitness model and instructor Kyle Leon. The program is especially developed to help people achieve their goal of perfectly ripped muscles and toned body with the help of a nutritional guide. This nutritional guide varies from each person's weight loss and fitness goals and also depends on their body type.



In the world of weight training and super workouts, body builders and health instructors classify body type or Somatotype into three broad categories. These are ectomorph, mesomorph and endomorph. Each of these body types have their own tendencies to gain and lose weight, react differently to nutritional plans and show different results when subjected to weight trainings and workouts. Kyle Leon, in his program, the Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer takes full advantage of this knowledge to create distinct exercise and diet plans for people depending on their body type.



For instance, ectomorphs are classified by their long joints, skinny figure and lean muscle. Kyle has made sure that the combining diet plan and exercise routine chalked out for ectomorphs is solely for them and different from what he created and developed for the mesomorphs and endomorphs.



The program includes a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet which takes into account a person’s age, weight, height, the number of hours he works out or if not, how many times a day does he eat his meals etc. All the calculations for meal plans are done according to this bit of personal information. When a person has completed charting his required goals, he can move on to finding the right set of exercises and diet to be undertaken and the duration of the plan according to his body type. Besides all these activities, Kyle Leon has gone a step further to introduce pre and post workout supplements to take in addition to the meals.



It is important to learn that everybody has their physical limitations. Kyle Leon uses the somatotype method to help people understand the best possible exercise routines for their somatotype. Not only this, the number of sets of each exercise to be performed by each body type, the time to break between sets, the number of times each set is to be repeated are all charted down with the help of calculations.



About Kyle Leon

Kyle Leon is a certified nutrition specialist and fitness trainer and the person behind the idea of Somanabolic Muscle Maximizer.



