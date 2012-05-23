Real World Business Advocate Tony Hakim Gives Back to the Community As Patron of the ADAA

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Every year hundreds of people succumb to the pressures of depression and stress. Unfortunately, while Australia views itself as the lucky country, there is a growing population of forgotten people who feel anything but. Luckily, several organisations have been campaigning hard to achieve recognition for those with depression. First and foremost are the pioneering team behind the Anti-depression Association of Australia, or ADAA.



In a move that will surely enhance the ability of this organisation to work towards solutions for depression sufferers everywhere, it’s recently been announced that successful business figure and entrepreneur Tony Hakim has been appointed as patron the ADAA, a role to which the Sydney identity seems well-suited.



Tony Hakim is well known for, amongst other things, his strong advocacy for the concept of ‘real world business’, a desire to instil an entrepreneurial mindset in young people and to give them the skills and tools they need to create and build their own businesses and projects. By creating a platform by which young people from all backgrounds can access Tony’s huge wealth of business experience, the website TonyHakim.com.au, many enthusiastic young people have found themselves in the lucky situation of mentoring with Tony Hakim.



“It wasn’t until a few years ago that I realised the education system was excellent for teaching technical business skills (such as law and accounting) and for teaching about business,” Tony comments on his website. “However, there was – and is – something missing: an actual understanding about how to set-up and run your own business.” In his own unique way, Tony wants to bridge the gap between the theoretical world of education and the business world, something which he refers to often as ‘real world business’.



Now, in the same way he’s developed his successful business career, Tony Hakim ADAA patron is looking to tackle depression; not by simply promoting awareness but by focusing on solutions and enabling those solutions in the real world. By bringing his substantial business acumen to bear on behalf of the cause, Tony is helping people all over the nation get a grip on the black dog, and the team at the ADAA couldn’t be happier for it.



The Tony Hakim known to the Sydney business community; the savvy, energetic entrepreneur is the exact same person who will now direct some of his boundless energy to assisting the fight against depression. Dividing his time between his business interests, mentoring commitments and now community work, Tony might be burning the candle at both ends and in the middle. Anyone who knows him, however, knows that this is just the way he likes it.



Mr. Hakim, a patron of the ADAA, knows that it won’t be easy, but easy isn’t something that often features in the energetic and varied life of Tony Hakim. Whether it’s teaching youth the amazing commercial ability that’s allowed his own career to flourish or assisting those in need with solutions and determination, it’s impossible to ignore the good work of Tony Hakim.



About Tony Hakim

Tony Hakim is a successful Sydney business identity who has recently redirected his formidable energies to both assist entrepreneurial youth to develop real world business skills whilst also investing his time heavily in the community sector as patron of the Anti-depression Association of Australia, a peak non-for-profit body seeking to make life easier for those suffering from depression.



For more information on the man and his works, visit http://www.tonyhakim.com.au



Level 11, 131 York Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

Australia