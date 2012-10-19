RealBrainTruth.com Publish Study of Brain Supplement Prevagen, Finds It Suitable for Ages 50 & Up

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- RealBrainTruth.com in their review of Prevagen, a memory loss brain supplement, has explained that Prevagen by Quincy Bioscience did show some effectiveness for people over the age of 50. In their analysis various aspects of the product such as price, accessibility and effectiveness are inspected.



The review, http://realbraintruth.com/prevagen-reviews/, is one of many given by realbraintruth.com, who specialize in the analysis of brain supplements and mental health products. These reviews are given by experienced health professionals in an effort to guide the general public in making the right choices. Apart from analysis of the supplement, the review always looks at the company behind the product.



According to the prevagen review, Quincy Bioscience the developer of Prevagen is a legitimate manufacturer of mental health products and currently is solely concentrated in producing Prevagen. They provide easily accessible information and do not make outrageous claims, says the review. “The review has given Quincy Bioscience 3.25 out of 5 stars putting the product in a good position for the ranked reviews, though we feel there are better overall supplements.”, informs Phil Buck.



The review by RealBrainTruth also states that the product is fairly accessible with several major distributors. The average price for the product varies, but is generally available at $44.95 which is in fact less than the price offered by official website at $59.95. They do inform users in the review that the main advantage buying direct is that the official website offers an auto-shipping program.



In conclusion the health experts find that the product shows some effectiveness, but only for ages 50 and up, which is different to what Quincy Bioscience claim. The claim is that the product improves memory of people who are aged 40 and above, but improvement of memory was only really evident in people over the age of 50, says the review.



About Real Brain Truth

The people behind RealBrainTruth.com specialize in studies and reviews of Brain Supplement and Wellness products. Health professionals registered with the site review and compare various brain supplements and related wellness products through their online platform http://realbraintruth.com. The supplements are compared on the basis of their costs, effectiveness and track record of parent companies, research findings etc.



For more information about Prevagen or other brain supplements, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of the site, visit realbraintruth.com or email media@realbraintruth.com.