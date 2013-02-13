RealDealMiami.com Offering Advance Property Search Functionality

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Ann Nortmann, a realtor specializing in Miami Beach Luxury Real Estate such as The Jefferson Lofts, if offering an advanced property search function on her company website, realdealmiami.com. This feature will allow users to search through a variety homes, condos, and commercial properties across Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, Bal Harbour, and other communities. The advanced search tool can narrow down searches to properties that meet very specific preferences, including price range, scenery, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, type of community (gated or guarded), and more.



Additionally, Ann Nortmann maintains a blog on the website that will provide information on a number of real estate matters. There will posts about luxury condominiums and neighborhoods, featured properties, recent listings, relevant real estate news, and tips for homebuyers and home sellers. The blog is another way for Ann Nortmann’s connect with her clients and better serve their interests. Like the search tool, website is designed to be accessible, navigable, and user-friendly.



Ann Nortmann has been a Miami resident since 2003, quickly becoming a reputable real estate agent. She was consistently ranked among the top 10 producing agents at Majestic Properties in 2005 and 2006, was ranked the top producing agent at Keller Williams Miami Beach in 2011, and placed 11th in the fourth quarter of 2011 for Keller Williams Nationwide, which has around 80,000 agents. In July of 2012, she joined Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate companies in South Florida, and the fourth largest in the country. Ann Nortmann is a volunteer with the Camillus House Young Leaders program, and provides tutoring services in math, reading and language skills to Miami-Dade's underprivileged and homeless population.



Together with her highly-ranked partner Tracie Hamersley, Ann Nortmann’s website offers 20 years of experience in real estate. Her blog will certainly give users the kind of resources and information they need to make the most of Miami’s rewarding real estate market.