RealEstateMiamiGroup.com Launches New Pre-Construction Condo Section

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The Real Estate Miami Group has launched a new Pre-Construction Condos section on its official website at RealEstateMiamiGroup.com. The page includes a significant number of highly anticipated developments, such as 400 Sunny Isles, Chateau Beach Residences, and Porsche Design Tower. Most of these condos are scheduled for completion between 2014 and 2015.



According to media reports and real estate analyses, these are among the most expensive, anticipated, and innovative residential projects currently under construction in South Florida. Their esteemed status, in conjunction with the growing popularity for Miami properties, was a major motivation for the creation of this dedicated section.



Each pre-construction condo includes a detailed profile that relies on Josh Stein’s professional research and data provided by the MLS, the largest electronic database of real estate. Each preconstruction condo’s profile is regularly-updated and fact-checked to ensure a high level of topicality and accuracy.



Sources include official websites for the condominiums (if available), media or developer reports, and independent research from Josh Stein and his team. The information provided includes details on location, building specifications, architectural styles and designs, amenities and features, floor plans, and statistics regarding sales and rentals. The section will expand as residences become available for sale and/or rent.



This expansion reflects Real Estate Miami Group’s explicit dedication to providing clients with up-to-date information on South Florida’s dynamic real estate market. Such initiatives account for the firm’s status as a leading specialist on Miami Luxury Real Estate.