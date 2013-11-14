RealEstateMiamiGroup.com Offered in Eleven Languages

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Gabriel Miranda of the Real Estate Miami Group has recently launched an innovative multilingual function on her official website, RealEStateMiamiGroup.com, which can accessed through a drop-down menu located in the lower left corner of the website’s homepage.



Aside from English, which is the default language of the website, the drop-down menu includes Arabic, Simplified Chinese, French, Hebrew, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russia, and Spanish. Selecting any of these options will immediately convert the website in its entirety.



Aside from being the most widely-spoken languages in the world, these also represent the most common languages for those seeking South Florida luxury real estate; indeed, the demand for Miami Luxury Real Estate in particular has been increasingly driven by international residents, namely those from Europe, Latin America, the Middle-East, and East Asia.



Subsequently, the Real Estate Miami Group has introduced these language options in an effort to appeal to the growing number of international clients who utilize the internet for their real estate needs. The company’s website, which was only recently launched, is designed with this trend in mind.



In addition to the language tool, other convenient on-site services include two advanced search options, a live listing of newly available properties, an interactive map of South Florida, an official newsletter, a list of network resources and tips, and a form for contacting Gabriel Miranda.



Overall, RealEstateMiamiGroup.com is designed to provide a wide variety of information in order to serve as a top online resource.



About Gabriel Miranda

Gabriel Miranda is an experienced real estate consultant who operates throughout Miami-Dade County. The Real Estate Miami Group is recognized as one of the leading providers of Miami Luxury Real Estate, including condos and single-family homes.