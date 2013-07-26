RealGanga Launches New Low Price Consumer Electronics Website

Patterson, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- RealGanga today announced the upgrade and refurbishment of their recently launched website. New stock is consistently being added to the site to provide for the convenience of the consumer.



The website is aimed at the delivery of consumer electronics to business and individual customers. RealGanga aims to bring quality electronics to the consumer in a timely and cost effective manner. Based in Patterson NJ, the online consumer electronics venue affords both business and private customers high quality electronics ranging from cell phones and CD players to surveillance and security electronics.



The discriminating electronic user or the business which requires a quality product in a rapid turn-around time now have a new resource to which they may turn. In addition to cameras, DVD players and home surveillance and security items, RealGanga also offers parts and accessories for top name gaming systems such as Wii and Xbox.



RealGanga is a well-known and a seasoned name in electronics. Business customers who are seeking a reliable source for high quality electronics or security s will be pleased with the quality of product as well as the customer systems for facility use will be pleased with the products and the customer service which is afforded them by RealGanga.



According to Juan Valks, Public Relations Manager for RealGanga, “The mission of RealGanga is to make your life easier & save you money. Free shipping is offered on top quality electronics, cool gadgets, high-tech gadgets, DJ products & more. Whether you are a business or an individual, RealGanga has what you need.”



About RealGanga.Com

RealGanga is leading the online electronics world in low pricing and supplies the discriminating customer with brand names such as Philips, Iluv and Sony.



For more information please visit us today at RealGanga.Com or call Juan Valks at 1-201-743-8048 or you may email at Info@realganga.com.