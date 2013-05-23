Realistix Solutions - Resorts, Travel, and Software Equal a Winning Combination

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Realistix Solutions, the travel technology specialists draw on over twenty years of successful market experience. Realistix Solutions have changed the face of the online resort vacation bookings market permanently. From humble beginnings as resort technology promoters for the travel trade industry to today running a niche online resort travel-booking service and developing exclusive Realistix travel and web browser software applications. Realistix Solutions are no strangers to today’s changing travel booking needs and methods in Europe. Continuing to expand their online resort-booking service into over ten European languages, Realistix Solutions prove they are capable of meeting and exceeding the needs of more than just the British Market.



The next months for Realistix Solutions are exciting as they will set the benchmark even higher for the niche resort-booking market with a revamp of Realistix Concierge and an increase in new resources available for its subscribers.



Realistix Solutions is proud to announce their newest additions to their service Realistix Discount Holiday Software



Live Availability Search and Book Systems (Book Live) Resorts, Over 199,000 Quality Resort Apartment Weeks Worldwide. Apart-Hotels, Over 39,000 Hotels & Apart Hotels Worldwide. Villas, Over 38,000 Exclusive Villas Across Europe. Excursions, Over 4,000 Tours and Activities in over 400 Destinations. Flights,Compare Rates on over 500 Airlines. Car Hire, Worldwide, Multi-Vehicle Car Hire.



Subscription to Concierge is completely free of any charges, usage commitments or set subscription lengths and may be unsubscribed to at any time without penalty; furthermore there are no recurring costs to maintain a subscription.



The Realistix Browser Suite is fast, stable, lightweight and clutter free with a minimalist design approach enabling a hassle free Internet browsing experience.



"We are very proud of what we have achieved! We have strategically diversified our service to include a significant number of new travel resources which continues to delight our subscribers an we have made firm steps into moving further into the European niche market. Our primary goals are to continue the expansion of our service and increase our exposure to travelers from as many different backgrounds as possible." Stated Saul David, Marketing Director of Realistix Solutions Limited.



Realistix Solutions is actively seeking independent, talented and driven individuals and organizations to promote our online service and distribute our product. An excellent opportunity with full training, support and materials available all adhering to a transparent business model. If interested please call 0044-20-32869378 and/or email:info@realistixsolutions.com