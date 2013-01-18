Reality of FSMA Webinar by TraceGains Scheduled for February 13

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- TraceGains is hosting a webinar entitled, “The Reality of FSMA - New Rules Examined and Explained,” on Wednesday, February 13, 2013 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EST. Link to register: http://is.gd/fsmawebinar. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



The presenters are Marc Sanchez, Contract In-House Counsel and Consultants LLC with Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains. They will be giving a demonstration entitled: Automated Compliance with FSMA Record Keeping Requirements.



The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) is the first overhaul of food safety standards since 1938. The full extent of those changes is just not coming to light as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) releases FSMA's larger rules. Rules long delayed and eagerly anticipated. If the FDA’s semi-annual regulatory plan is to be trusted, January should be a big month as the agency rolls out at least five FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) rules, followed by key food label changes.



The current rules released—two of about seven that are expected—are the produce safety rule and the preventative controls (or HARPC) rule. The produce safety rule shifts the landscape for industry to such a degree the FDA admitted it was difficult to form a baseline in estimating the costs of compliance. The preventative standards rule places all food facilities, not matter the size or sophistication, on to an equal playing field by requiring all facilities implement a HACCP style food safety plan.



In this webinar, Marc Sanchez, attorney, regulatory consultant, and publisher of the “Food Court” blog will touch on what is new and how, and when, the FDA plans to enforce new regulations.



- Comment Period and Compliance Dates (i.e. get involved and be prepared);

- Exemptions

- Food Safety Plans - who can write one for my facility? (the "qualified individual" debate)

- Enforcement - is FSMA funded?

- Recall Plans

- What is the focus of the produce safety rule (water, soil, employee hygiene...)



