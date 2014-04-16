Reality TV Star and Singer/Songwriter, Laura Whidden, Inspires Help for People Struggling with Depression, Self-Injury, and Suicide

Michiana, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The newest music video for Laura Whidden, singer and songwriter, will premiere to fans at "There Is A Place For You," an event dedicated to providing support for those struggling with emotional health issues. Laura is the co-star of "Michiana's Rising Star," a reality television show filmed on location in Michiana, Michigan, for WNIT TV and PBS.



Laura's latest album is entitled "You Are," and the video features the song, "Table for One." The entire album is dedicated to those struggling with depression, self-injury, and suicide, and the song tells the story of a teenage girl who is struggling with self-harm. Laura hopes that the video, which also features the emerging non-profit organization "To Write Love On Her Arms," will help young people to find the courage to seek help if they are feeling depressed or suicidal or struggling with emotional issues.



According to Laura, “What makes me feel really alive is when I sing a song on stage and I know I am connecting with my audience.” Audiences will have a chance to connect with Laura and her message at "There Is A Place For You." The show will feature Michigan music talent such as Alison Brook, Eryca Nelson, Matthew Thorton, Matthew Masters, and David Van Dyke. Admission is free for all who want to attend. The event will take place at the Howard Performing Arts Center at Andrews University on Thursday, April 24, 2014, 8:00 p.m.



About Laura Whidden

Laura Whidden has been compared to Sarah McLaughlin and Aretha Franklin with her soulful musical stylings which are also uniquely her own. Laura lists her musical influences as Sara Bareillis, Sara Groves, and Ingrid Michaelson. She has recently partnered with humanitarian aid giant, World Vision and offers audiences the opportunity to donate to children and communities worldwide. Laura lives in Berrien Springs, Michigan, with her husband Cory and daughter Loralai, now 6, and their beloved minpin, Pepina.



About To Write Love On Her Arms

To Write Love On Her Arms is a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery.



Contact:

Laura Whidden

(503) 901-0923

laurawhiddenmusic@gmail.com



Video reference: http://youtu.be/8u1Ab2cOX5k