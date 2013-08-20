Realtor Brenda Connolly Provides Her Clients with the Best Property Search Tools Available with the Help of IDX Broker

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is excited to add Brenda Connolly, owner and Broker of Record with The Connolly Agency in Avon by the Sea, New Jersey, to the growing list of real estate agents and brokers making use of the IDX Broker custom search tool application. The seamless integration of this highly customizable IDX solution with The Connolly Agency’s website, http://www.theconnollyagency.com, offers potential homebuyers immediate access to all of the property listings and detailed information within Ms. Connolly’s local Multiple Listing Service (MLS), the Monmouth Ocean MLS (MOMLS). Home seekers will also have access to a plethora of unique features and search options, helping them to find what they truly want and need concerning their new property.



IDX Broker takes the MOMLS listing information, formats it so that the raw data are easy-to-navigate and user-friendly, and then integrates it directly into http://www.theconnollyagency.com . The search tools are then styled to match her already existing page preferences and specifications. Map, advanced, address and listing ID search categories are then displayed under the property search form of her site, enabling home seekers to search every aspect that they may consider before purchasing a new property. Home searches, customized with specified preferences, can be saved and home seekers can sign-up to receive automatic email updates the moment a property matching their specifications becomes available on the MOMLS.



The addition of IDX Broker enables Ms. Connolly to create a unique and personalized website that attracts new clients, expertly serves existing clients and satisfies her business needs. She can edit her custom CSS and global wrappers, distributing a sense of unique branding throughout each page of her site. She can view traffic reports, detailing which pages and listings on her site are most popular, and are therefore being viewed most frequently. Connolly also has the capabilities to create dynamic title tags and custom XML codes, increasing her listings visibility, along with their chances of syndication with major real estate search engines, such as: Google Base, Zillow, Trulia and RSS Feed, to name a few.



About Brenda Connolly

After working in the New York fashion industry for 15 years, Brenda Connolly relocated to Bradley Beach, New Jersey to pursue her real estate in 2004. Prior to opening The Connolly Agency in Avon by the Sea, New Jersey she was partners with Jack Green at Jack Green Realty. Ms. Connolly helps homebuyers and sellers in the New Jersey area, specifically: Asbury Park, Allenhurst, Bradley Beach, Ocean Grove, Belmar, Spring Lake and Sea Girt real estate markets.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.