Realtor Chris Allen Interviews New Toronto Native for His Success Series

“This is a way for me to engage and share with my community and help those who think certain parts of life are outside of their reach to achieve their highest goals,” said Allen.



His most recent interview was with the President of Mellow Walk footwear, Andrew Violi.



Mellow Walk is a Toronto-area business specializing in work shoes for men and women that emphasize safety and comfort.



Allen chose this company because of its small family business approach, proudly Canadian made and sold, and the fact it got its start like so many other businesses.



“It was a struggle to get going like any business, but Mellow Walk stayed with it. This is the lessons I want to share with the people of Toronto through my Success Series and show how they too can become something greater. In this interview Andrew shares some of the struggles the company has faced in the challenging Ontario manufacturing sector and how they have overcome the odds to build a better business and a superior product,” Allen added.



Allen is always looking for another top-notch entrepreneur or local in the Toronto area to interview for his program.



“I want anyone who is a successful business owner, ‘A’ player or someone who has done some great duty for Toronto or Canada to contact me. I wish to sit, chat and learn more while allowing their trials and successes to be shared with my contacts and other philanthropies. It is a way we can jointly give back to Toronto,” said Allen.



Allen can be reached at his office, via email or on the Slavens and Associates Real Estate website.



To learn more about Mellow Walk Footwear visit www.MellowWalk.com



To learn more about Chris Allen, his real estate program or to read his blog, visit www.allenestates.ca.



