Realtor Chris Allen Meets Canadian Hero

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Chris Allen is a man of many skills, abilities and accolades. One of his points of pride is meeting with and discussing ways to improve leadership roles and success with other, greater leaders and heroes. He lives by his mantra that to be the best you must learn from the best.



“I was deeply humbled to meet and chat with Marc Garneau. His resume is deeply impressive and the opportunity speak with him is something I shall cherish for a long time, how often do you have the opportunity to have inspiring conversation with an astronaut over breakfast.” Allen said.



Allen got the opportunity to meet Garneau at the Treble Victor Leadership Breakfast. The Treble Victor group was created by Mark Walden & Don Ludlow with the goal of enabling ex-military leaders to achieve their full potential in the marketplace, through our common values, teamwork, mentorship and our network’s connectivity.



“Garneau and I, along with several other veterans and Canadian business leaders, discussed our service to country and how we can use this service to further our goals of success in the public and private sectors,” Allen continued.



For Garneau, his military leadership played a significant role in propelling him to a successful career as one of Canada’s first astronauts, President of the Canadian Space Agency, Member of Parliament and was recently a candidate for leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. Allen has worked with many Toronto-area charities, holds a General Campaign Star for service in South West Asia, and is currently a realtor with Slavens and Associates Real Estate. Allen has also worked with athletes, celebrities, and businessmen including Olympian Steven Bradbury , Deadmau5, entrepreneurs JT Foxx and Com Mirza.



“We were able to share notes on our services, leadership styles and discuss issues specific to Toronto and my many programs and charities I help fund and run. It was a very positive breakfast with many suggestions to better each stage of my life and business, I was disappointed when Garneau withdrew his bid for party leadership last month, I think he was the right man for the job.” Allen added.



