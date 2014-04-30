Realtor David Glick Closes on Off-Market Commercial Property in South Beach

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- David Glick, a leading Miami Beach Realtor of Barclays Real Estate Group, and Jacob Serure of Charles Rutenberg Realty, recently closed on a valuable off-market property located on 2115 Washington Avenue in South Beach. A ten year lease for an undisclosed price, the multifamily property will be going under a hotel conversion.



Additionally, Mr. Glick has another hotel conversion on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach that is currently under negotiation for $15 million.



Off-market closings, in which homes are sold without being listed on the MLS Database, have become increasingly popular in recent years, especially in burgeoning real estate markets such as South Beach. Information on such properties generally circulates among an exclusive and well-connected network of realtors and high-end clientele.



Thus, David Glick's pivotal role in the transaction reflects his prominence and expertise in Miami Beach Real Estate.



Indeed, the top-producing Realtor has been responsible for several major off-market commercial closings recently, all in South Beach. These include an 11-unit Art Deco building located on 1935 Park Ave, which sold at $2.4 million; and a 16,000-square-foot prime development area located on the corner of West Avenue and 14th Terrace, which sold at an undisclosed location. These closings were done in collaboration with Mr. Serure.



Due to his prodigious output, by the end of the week David Glick will have attained over $8.2 million in pending commercial sales in South Beach alone. The top-producing Realtor is a noted expert on a wide variety of properties, including Miami Beach Condos, condo-hotels, luxury waterfront homes, and pre-construction developments.



Those interested in learning more about off-market deals are invited to contact David Glick and Jacob Serure at DavidGlickRealtor.com and SerureRE.com, respectively.