Realtor Edward Embry Brings Easy-to-Use Online Property Search to California Market with IDX Broker Software

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to welcome Realtor Edward Embry to the growing network of real estate professionals using the revolutionary IDX Broker software on their websites. California Real Estate Technology Services (CARETS) listings are now seamlessly integrated onto Embry’s search page, making thousands of detailed property listings instantly available for home seekers and potential clients. With his customized IDX solution, Embry can host one of the most dynamic and informative real estate websites and searches for Newport Coast, California buyers.



Embry not only displays thousands of CARETS properties online, but he also gives home seekers five unique search tools to sort through and narrow the CARETS database. Potential buyers can customize their own search parameters, save their searches and even elect to receive automatic emails from Embry and CARETS when a property matching their request are listed. With IDX Broker software, the website Embry hosts is constantly working to match buyers with homes.



An administrative login page gives Embry access to his clients, their contact information, and even their saved search specifications. All of these tools work to better educate Embry on the needs, desires and budgets of his clients. Embry’s custom IDX solution gives him the ability to simultaneously grow his business, with a client lead generation system, while he is working in the field showing houses. In addition, Embry can customize the look, functionality, and layout of his website by simply editing the CSS and global wrappers. With all of these unique and helpful options, it is no wonder Embry chose to adopt IDX Broker software.



About Edward Embry

“Ted Embry, Managing Director for Bear Investments Real Estate, possesses more than 18 years of unparalleled experience in the Real Estate Industry. Mr. Embry is a third generation Builder/Developer. During his career, Mr. Embry has been an Executive Management Member of some of the largest Real Estate organizations in the United States, with the likes of Shea Homes, UDC Homes, K. Hovnanian Homes, MBK Construction, Pacific Partners, REDC, Auction-com, Section 8 Housing and Bear Investments.



Mr. Embry brings experience in Real Estate Evaluation, Quantitative Buy versus Lease Scenarios, Acquisitions, Dispositions, Development, Building Retrofits, Build Out, Financing, Construction, Entitlement, Sales and Marketing to Bear Investments.



Most recently, Mr. Embry served as the Vice President of the Builder/Developer Divisions for the largest Real Estate Auction House in North America REDC aka Auction-com, running Builder Auctions across the United States and helping Builders and Developers dispose of assets they couldn’t sell by traditional means.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages over $1 trillion worth of active listings data from over 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX ). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .