Realtor Josh Stein Releases Details on Porsche Design Tower

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Josh Stein, a South Florida realtor specializing in Miami Beach Condos, has released new and detailed information on Porsche Design Tower, an acclaimed pre-construction development in Sunny Isles Beach.



The Porsche Design Tower is being erected on 18555 Collins Ave in Sunny Isles Beach, and is scheduled for completion in 2016. Currently one of the most celebrated preconstruction projects in South Florida, the $560 million project is part of a collaborative effort between the prominent German-based Porsche Design Group, and critically-acclaimed developer Gil Dezer, one of the largest oceanfront property owners in Sunny Isles Beach.



Upon completion, the Porsche Design Tower will be 57 stories, making it the tallest oceanfront residential tower in the US. It will have a total of 134 luxury-class units that will range in size from 3,415 to 6,684 square feet, which makes even the smallest residences nonetheless larger than the market average. Planned residential amenities include 15-feet-deep terraces, fireplaces, Poggen Paul kitchens, and designer furnishings and installments.



The condominium’s principle source of media attention is that it will be the first residential complex to be equipped with 3 car elevators, allowing residents to travel directly to their units while in their vehicles. The advanced elevators, which are said to incorporate the latest in robotics technology, will be composed almost entirely of high-impact glass, allowing users to view their surroundings as they ascend at high speed. Smaller units will have 2 parking spaces, while larger ones will have four.



Proposed building amenities include sunset and sunrise pools, full-service spa and fitness center, onsite restaurant, car lounge with car concierge services (such as detailing and maintenance), and valet services.



Josh Stein has similarly launched several other profiles concerning prominent preconstruction condominiums in South Florida, including those for Regalia Miami, Marina Palms, and Mansions at Acqualina.