Realtor Kathy Ammon Explains Why Why You Should Look Into Fountain Hills Homes

Why Buy a Home in Fountain Hills?



Fountain Hills, with its lovely homes and landscape, is a wonderful place to live, work and play! I know, because I have lived here just shy of 10 years!



"Hi, my name is Kathy Ammon. Here is what I can tell you about Fountain Hills. The minute you drive over the hill from Scottsdale you will say “Wow, what a view! There are hills here, and mountains on the horizon. It isn’t the flat desert! It has some green! Look at that Fountain! What beautiful homes and wide streets.”



Fountain Hills homes and real estate are varied, diverse, and affordable including condos, townhomes, duplexes, family homes and luxury homes. The architecture ranges from southwest to Santa Barbara to soft contemporary to traditional. Complimenting the home styles are the exterior building materials including stucco, block, stone, adobe and wood. Founded in the early 70’s a Fountain Hills mid-century home is only a “forty-something home.” And the newest subdivisions are still being developed. There is a home for everyone in Fountain Hills!



What makes Fountain Hills so different from many other communities? It is a real town. While Scottsdale is our neighbor and provides access to most anything we want or need, Scottsdale we are not. The feeling of openness, the vistas, the dark skies (no street lights), the natural landscaping, wide streets and world famous Fountain and park where numerous community activities take place make us wonderfully unique. Oh, I forgot to mention Fountain Hills is just 30 minutes from Arizona State University and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.



Not only is the community diverse in its housing, it is also age diverse—something you won’t find every Arizona community. To understand what I mean here, you just have to show up for the town parade on Thanksgiving morning, the non-denominational sunrise service on Easter Sunday, ballet in the park, or movie night in the park. All give me goose bumps. But then I was born in Deadwood, S.D. so I am a small town girl at heart. We have terrific schools and an unbelievably dedicated group of teachers and staff that wouldn’t work anywhere else.



Twice a year Fountain Hills hosts a three day fair featuring 350+ vendors selling anything from fine art to doggie hats to brats! And then there are the hot air balloons at the Fountain during the fair in February. The scene simply takes your breath away with the brilliantly decorated balloons floating over the lake and lifting skyward to be silhouetted against Four Peaks and the deep aqua sky. The town swells these times a year with over 100,000 visitors and the place is as festive as any place I have ever been.



If you are into sports, we have it all. There are four exceptional public golf courses Sunridge Canyon, Desert Canyon, Eagle Mountain, and the world renowned WE-KO- PA (Fort McDowell Resort and Casino). Beautiful Firerock Country Club, a private course, is located in the Fountain Hills premier Firerock gated luxury home community. If you are a tennis player or pickleball player you will think you have died and gone to heaven. The pickleball club boasts over 150 members and growing. Copperwynd Resort and Spa has 7 tennis courts and 2 pickle ball courts and known the most beautiful views in the valley. If are a walker you can be totally entertained while getting your workout walking the lake—great people and dog watching, Frisbee golf, picnic areas and the Rotary Splash Park.



This town is known for its community involvement and spirit of volunteerism. There are some 15 or so service organizations and “town days “where people come together to do community projects such as landscaping the park and painting the Boys and Girls Club. Fountain Hills is model for many communities with its mentoring programs where some 140+ volunteers work with youngsters in grade through high school.



Since the town is so young by most standards it is easy to understand that most of us are transplants. This is probably the reason that it is so easy to meet people and assimilate in the community—we have all been there. Fountain Hills is a great place to have a first or second home!



