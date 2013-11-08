Realtor Kristen Kearns Brings Easy-to-Use Online Property Search to Pennsylvania Market with IDX Broker Software

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to welcome Realtor Kristen Kearns to the growing network of real estate professionals using the revolutionary IDX Broker software on their websites. Trend MLS (Trend) listings are now seamlessly integrated onto Kearns’ search page, making thousands of detailed property listings instantly available for home seekers and potential clients. With his customized IDX solution, Kearns can host one of the most dynamic and informative real estate websites and searches for Devon, Pennsylvania buyers.



Kearns not only displays thousands of Trend properties online, but he also gives home seekers five unique search tools to sort through and narrow the Trend database. Potential buyers can customize their own search parameters, save their searches and even elect to receive automatic emails from Kearns and Trend when a property matching their request is listed. With IDX Broker software, the website Kearns hosts is constantly working to match buyers with homes.



An administrative login page gives Kearns access to his clients, their contact information and even their saved search specifications. All of these tools work to better educate Kearns on the needs, desires and budgets of his clients. Kearns’ custom IDX solution gives him the ability to simultaneously grow his business, with a client lead generation system, while he is working in the field showing houses. In addition, Kearns can customize the look, functionality and layout of his website by simply editing the CSS and global wrappers. With all of these unique and helpful options, it is no wonder Kearns chose to adopt IDX Broker software.



About Kristen Kearns

Kristen Kearns is a real estate agent with Long and Foster Real Estate Inc. of Devon, Pennsylvania.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.