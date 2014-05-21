Realtor Linda Maxwell Utilizes IDX Broker Features to Showcase Springfield, Virginia Homes Online

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Springfield, Virgina real estate professional Linda Maxwell has teamed up with IDX, LLC to enable her website with the revolutionary IDX Broker software. Maxwell, a member of the Metropolitan Regional Info Systems (MRIS), has long had the ability to access thousands of area listings. Her clients can now experience the same levels of unprecedented access to detailed property listings on the IDX-enabled website Maxwell hosts. IDX Broker software extracts raw listing data directly from the MRIS database and seamlessly integrates it onto her website, creating a comprehensive and concise online real estate search page for Virginia buyers.



Maxwell can also focus on a specific listing on any page of her website by adding the IDX Featured Listing Showcase Widget. This versatile feature also gives her the option of rotating her active listings directly from the MLS. With simple implementation, each time she adds a new property listing to the MLS, it will automatically appear on her featured showcase widget. This feature can be configured further with the easy-to-use column and row selector option. Maxwell can create a long row of listings for use in her navigation, or create a highlighted featured hot sheet showing her online listings in a grid type format. With the IDX featured listing showcase tool, the choice is hers.



An administrative login page serves to make management of Maxwell’s search pages monumentally easier, as she can edit the CSS and global wrappers of her page, creating a customized look, layout and search page for her website. Maxwell has gained control of the design and functionality of her website by adding an innovative IDX solution. By adopting IDX Broker software, Maxwell has proven herself as a smarter agent, making the right choice for her clients and her business.



About Linda Maxwell

“Linda Maxwell has been representing buyers and sellers in the Northern Virginia community since 1973. Presently a top producing agent in the Springfield office, she is a member of the Northern Virginia Board of Realtors Million Dollar Sales Club, Long & Foster's Gold Team, a Hall of Fame member of Long & Foster's Presidents Club and the recipient of Long & Foster's Service Award.”



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.