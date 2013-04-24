Realtor Tim Allen Launches Continuum South Beach Website

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Tim Allen, a South Florida real estate broker, has launched ContinuumSouthBeach.com, a website that provides a comprehensive guide to the well-known luxury condominium. The professionally-designed website is intended to provide wide-ranging resources and information for those interested in buying, selling, or renting a residence at the Continuum South Beach.



The website provides a live listing of all Continuum Condos for Sale and rent, as well as a complete list of building amenities, floor plans, recent sales data, and other relevant information. These listings are regularly updated and maintained for maximum accuracy.



Additionally, the site’s real estate blog provides information on a variety of topics related to the Continuum South Beach, including the condominium’s pet policy, rental policy and other rules and regulations of building’s condominium association.



The Continuum South Beach is located in the South of Fifth region of South Beach, which is well-known for its selection of award-winning restaurants and lounges, and for its wide array of luxury boutiques. It comprises two 42-story buildings: the Continuum 1 South Tower and the Continuum II North Tower, which together have a total of 381 units. The condominium complex is well-regarded for its wide selection of high-class amenities, and has been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, subsequently attaining many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals.



About Tim Allen

Tim Allen is a graduate of the prestigious Cranbrook Schools, holds an undergraduate degree in Real Estate Finance (Business) from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and studied law Michigan State University College of Law. He serves as counsel to real estate developers, construction companies, and a variety of real estate clients, including both individuals and small businesses. He also serves as owner, broker of record and general counsel to Blackstone International Realty, LLC (“Blackstone”), where he guides company real estate agents, and select clients, through the process of closing real estate deals that encounter significant conflicts, title issues or other impediments to real estate transactions.