Realtors Help Make SalesDialers an Industry Leader and Foster a Strategic Partnership Between Cole Information and SalesDialers, More Than One Year in the Making

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- To be successful in real estate agents have to list often and keep their name top-of-mind in their local market. For more than 65 years, Cole Realty Resource has empowered agents to capitalize on Just Listed and Just Solds by offering unlimited phone numbers and household details for their market.



Additionally agents can strengthen their neighborhood marketing by farming neighborhoods around their best clients. With powerful demographic and geographic features, a Realtor can produce meaningful, targeted campaigns with Cole Realty Resource’s industry leading technology.



Cole isn’t just about selling data; its mission is to help small business find new customers. At the same time, these same small businesses brought the two together and inspired this partnership.



“SalesDialers has quickly become a market leader with Realtors through our affiliations with coaches, real estate agencies, lead vendors and most importantly referrals from our existing customers. We’re always looking for ways to improve our products, services and support in order to provide more value to our customers,” says Cory Prado National Sales manager with SalesDialers.com. “We don’t want to provide just a dialer. We want to understand a particular industry and cater our products and services accordingly providing a turnkey solution to help small business grow.”



Both companies share similar client demographics and run in the same circles at industry and customer-sponsored events. “Cory and I first talked about a partnership more than a year ago, sharing a similar level of excitement and enthusiasm from the beginning. After countless emails and phone conversations the timing was right for 2014 and all the pieces just fell into place. I think we’re both equally excited about the possibilities,” says Tyler Steenken a Business Development Specialist with Cole Information.



“Seamless integration with a leader in the cloud-based telephone industry just makes sense for us as a company, but more importantly for our agents,” says James Eggleston, Cole Information’s President and CEO. He goes on to say integration between the two platforms provides a real estate agent a web-based prospecting solution that can compile and call a list of meaningful prospects in just minutes. Even better, the turnkey solution is priced with the agent in mind and what traditional call centers wish they could offer. “My passion is to make the prospects Cole Realty Resource offers, actionable and that is what this valuable partnership is all about.”



Cole Realty Resource is your solution for accurate, unlimited phone numbers and household details.



Together with Sales Dialers, we can help you succeed in finding new customers. For more information, go to http://www.colerealtyresource.com.



Your Cole subscription entitles you to:

- Critical Numbers on Every Neighbor Surrounding Your Just Listed/Just Solds

- The 411 on Neighborhoods You Seek to Farm

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