Realtors & Real-Estate Agents Can Now Have Their Own Webpage Thanks to Top City Agents

Newark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Having a web presence is an advantage for every type of business, and that is especially true for Real-Estate Agents. When the competition has a website, they have the upper hand. Thanks to TopCityAgents.com, it has become a simple task for any Real-Estate Professional to set-up a personal webpage at the new Real-Estate Professional Network. Both consumers and agents find this new Real-Estate Web Portal easy to navigate, and like the results.



TopCityAgents.com is a real-estate agent network that lets agents create a beautiful one-page website complete with their own domain name. No longer will agents be at a disadvantage, as they can now be part of this giant agent network. Agents are free to upload their photo, company logo, write a short bio, show some personal information, add testimonials, service area, and a one-stop location for all their social-media networks.



When a consumer does a search for an agent in a specific area, the TopCityAgent that fits the bill will appear in the search results. Customer Testimonials on the agent's website go a long way in pre-selling the site visitor. This consumer friendly approach to real-estate marketing is already showing great results. Consumers get the feeling that they really understand what the prospective agent is all about. Gone are the days of cold and impersonal agent listings.



Once the agent launches their unique webpage on the TopCityAgents Platform, they can begin their SEO Program. Now they have the opportunity to employ the latest SEO Techniques for higher placements in Search Results. Agents can even re-direct their old webpage to the new TopCityAgents webpage.



About TopCityAgents.com

TopCityAgents.com provides all the tools necessary to create an extremely effective one-page webpage. Consumers find the site very informative, with recent news and all kinds of related articles on real-estate and mortgages. The good news is that it is Free for agents to join the TopCityAgent Network.



For complete information, visit: TopCityAgents.com



Media Contact:

Top City Agents

Attn: Press

37600 Central Court, #270

Newark, CA 94560