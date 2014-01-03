Realty in Red Deer Escalates as Home Sales Increase in Alberta

Red Deer, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- As 2013 draws to a close, the Alberta real estate industry has reason to be hopeful, with recent industry statistics revealing sales up 16 percent in October over a year ago, the highest October sales numbers on record, and up . This was the highest October sales figure on record and up 8 percent over October of 2012. This came as no surprise to Wes Giesbrecht of the Realty in Red Deer team who says he has seen a record number of Red Deer real estate listings in the past few months.



Explaining the appeal of the area, Giesbrecht said, "Red Deer and the region is a hub for tourism, heritage, culture, business and entertainment for central Alberta. Red Deer is an oasis for outdoor enthusiasts, too, with hundreds of kms of easily accessible paved hiking and equestrian trails. Some of the favorite local attractions for residents include Herittage Ranch, the Kerrywood Nature Centre and Discovery Canyon. Red Deer’s central location midway between Calgary and Edmonton is the ideal place to live and raise a family, so it's only natural that housing sales would finally start to catch up."



Larger lots have been in demand lately, says Giesbrecht, so one neighborhood specifically has seen a lot of activity. "Located near the Red Deer river, Waskasoo is home to Red Deer’s Kerry Wood Nature Centre, Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary, Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, École Camille J. Lerouge School, Riverglen School, and the river pathways are featured in the Woody’s Marathon. Larger lots dominate the area, with some grand older homes, newer renovated or infill projects as well as contemporary housing. However, another are of the city is Parkvale, located near downtown Red Deer, and is one of the city’s more established neighborhoods with larger lots, older homes and plenty of trees. In the area you will also find many ways to connect to the city paths and trails, the Museum, The Red Deer Arena, curling rink, Kinnex Arena, Barret park and Rotary park. It truly is a diver's area with newer housing starting to take advantage of the larger lots with infill projects and renovations."



With many subdivisions to choose from, Giesbrecht says consumers have plenty of homes to choose from in the coming days. "Buying a home is a huge investment and it's important to have someone on your side to show you the many options you have to choose among, assisting you every step of the way. With three licensed real estate professionals on our team, we can accommodate home buyer's schedules and someone is always available to answer any questions they may have."



About Realty In Red Deer

The Century 21 Red Deer team serves as one of Central Alberta’s top producing teams. As a team, they offer home buyers and sellers combined experience and ongoing dedication for a positive experience each and every time, providing more than simply homes for sale in Red Deer, but worldwide relocation, professional photography, cleaning services, yard care, snow removal, a courtesy moving truck and much more.