RealtyCompass Appoints Adwize as the Online Branding and Marketing Partner

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- AdWize has won the Digital Marketing and Online Branding contract for RealtyCompass.com, a leading Real Estate portal in the country. The mandate set out by Blitz Krieg Technologies comprised of Online Advertising and Branding of the portal for a period of 2 years. This is the 3rd national contract won by the agency in as many months.



Digital Marketing, focussed mainly towards Search Engines and Social Media, has been gaining momentum in the country and there has been a substantial increase in online spends for companies and portals over the past year or two. While there are quite a few smaller players in this segment, offering specialised services, there are only a handful of companies offering a 360 degree service.



AdWize has been offering Branding, Digital Marketing and Corporate Communication services to various clients in India and abroad. Earlier this year, they won the branding and creative designing assignment for a national lifestyle and home furnishing company, the Digital Marketing mandate for a Swiss Educational Enterprise, the online branding for a chain of Schools present in various cities and the rebranding and marketing for a leading banking organization in the country. Started in 2008, AdWize has seen a tremendous growth in the past year and half, recording a revenue growth of 600 % last year.



Speaking about the future plans for AdWize, the co-founder of the company, Sony Joseph, said, "Our focus has always been the clients. In digital marketing ROI becomes an important parameter to judge the effectiveness of any campaign. It is dynamic, involves analysing human emotions and perception to get a pulse of the target audience. We need to remain free from clichés and biased overview. We have been a strong player in the field of creative designing and branding in the offline media, and now with Digital Marketing as one of our primary services, we bring an all-round expertise in both print and digital media to gain maximum exposure for any campaign or brand. We have plans of expansion outside India as well, and we have a target of 300% YoY for the next 3 years. We are one of the best Digital Marketing agencies in the country and we have set out to establish that in the next 2 years.



Currently, there are many competitors fighting for supremacy in the online real estate segment, including some of the big names that all of us know about. This project will be challenging and all the more exciting and we are looking forward to some good results."



About AdWize

AdWize boasts of clients like ING Vysya Bank, United Spirits, Wipro, Infosys BPO, Future Group, TE, CenturyLink, Duroflex to name a few. Company Website: http://www.AdWize.in



