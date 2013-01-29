RealtyCompass.com Launches a Host of Value Added Services

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- How about a field team who would go around the city and collect information about each and every property available to buy? What if the information is available to you free of cost? It is not a dream anymore, as RealtyCompass offers the most exhaustive and unbiased property listing across 4 cities free of cost. The property executives are always on the run to keep every data updated, to ensure that every new property gets added to the database and that there are no false promises. The result is in front of you. If you try out any of the cities where RealtyCompass is currently operational, you will find more than 8 times the properties available in ANY other portal. Eg, in Bangalore, we have close to 2000 properties listed, while the other portals hardly cover more than 250 to 300.



But the edge does not end there. RealtyCompass.com brings to you a host of other value added services to ensure that they are the one stop home buying solution provider for you. With services like Loans, Real Estate updates, Advisory services, Legal consulting, Packers and Movers, Home Automation, etc, RealtyCompass.com stands as the most advanced online portal for Real Estate in India. Registration is free of cost in the portal, while all information is available to any registered user. You need to fill up your details in the relevant section and expect a call from their executives to resolve any doubts or clarifications. They have tie ups with almost all leading banking institutions and allied services provider across every region to ensure you get all your needs within your budget.



The property search in itself is very easy to use with a proper funnel down approach, and with a huge number of properties in every range.



1. View Property List - The basic search allows you to select the location which lists out all the properties within that location. This feature dos not require any registration.



2. Modify your search - The search can be modified where you can set your budget, the amenities you are looking for, area, number of rooms etc. The filters help to narrow down the search result based on your requirement. This feature can also be accessed from the landing page using the advanced search option. This feature again does not require any registration



3. View property - This is the first instance where you would be required toregister. Registration is absolutely free and easy. Should not take more than 30 seconds to register. Once registered yiu can now view the details of the property you have selected which will include information about the builder, the area, the plan, expected time of possession, price, built up area etc.



4. Add to your favorite - After registration you can add properties in your favorite list to view them later.



5. Compare properties - This feature allows you to compare different propeties. Specially useful when you have more than one properties that you like. You can analyse them and take an informed decision based on the features that you prefer for your property



So, if one is interested in Real Estate in Chennai, or want to buy property in Bangalore, or need any update about Hyderabad Realty, or Coimbatore properties, then RealtyCompass should be the destination of their choice.



