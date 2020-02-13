RealtyShares, Inc Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements by RealtyShares, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- An investor, who purchased securities of RealtyShares, Inc, filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by RealtyShares, Inc.



Investors who purchased securities of RealtyShares, Inc.: (1) relating to loans involving Franchise Growth, LLC; (2) including the loan regarding the Church's Chicken in Owensboro, KY; (3) or relating to Ingersoll Financial, LLC (the "Nationwide SFR Package") have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants' solicitation of investors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants had not done effective due diligence to substantiate Franchise Growth's "track record" or "extensive experience", and that the loans were not structured to protect investors insofar as the proceeds were not disbursed in a series of installments, spread over time so that the loan-to-cost ratio would at all times be kept within acceptable parameters.



Those who purchased shares of RealtyShares, Inc ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



