02/25/2013 -- One of the emerging trends with a residential deck today is the utilization of Brazilian hardwood, which provides an array of amazing benefits for homeowners. When compared head-to-head to more popular options such as composite decking, Brazilian decking with RealWood™ certification comes up as the winner on every front.



High quality Brazilian woods have amazing strength and durability. For example, Ipe wood decking carries a Janka hardness rating of 3,680, three to four times that of composite decking, and six times that of another popular choice, pine.



Ipe has a shear strength of 2,060, two to four times greater than composite decking, and a bending strength measured at 25,400 psi, an amazing five to 17 times greater than composite materials.



RealWood™ certified Brazilian decking lumber is also naturally resistant to rot, mold and insects. Ipe lumber and other Brazilian woods even come with the same Class A fire rating which concrete has.



Brazilian hardwoods also provide a natural beauty, with a range of vibrant and aesthetically pleasing colors, grains and textures. There's nothing quite like it, and whether it's the orange-tint of Tigerwood, the tan of Jatoba or the olive-brown of Ipe, there's something to match any home.



Not only are Brazilian hardwood decks affordable, but they provide a much lower cost of ownership over the years compared to composite materials. A deck made from hardwood lumber has vastly reduced needs for maintenance, providing lower costs for repairs, treatments and so forth.



Additionally, choosing something such as Ipe wood decking will provide a deck which lasts for a lifetime, standing up to the elements and conditions for four times as long as a composite deck, or more. This means it will literally never have to be replaced, paying for itself multiple times, while increasing a home's resale value as well.



A Brazilian wood deck is a true investment in quality and longevity which will continue to provide homeowners with benefits for decades. When compared head-to-head to composite decks, there simply isn't much of a comparison at all.



To learn more about beautiful and durable Brazilian decking using RealWood™, visit BWDepot.com, or call 770.242.0045 to obtain pricing information and place an order.



About Brazilian Wood Depot

Brazilian Wood Depot is the southeast's premier importer of Brazilian hardwoods. These beautiful, durable woods, including ipe, garapa, cumaru, jatoba, massaranduba, purple heart and tigerwood, come in a variety of attractive colors, and can be utilized for gorgeous decks, siding and more. All of the woods sold by Brazilian Wood Depot receive RealWood™ Certification. For more information, visit BWDepot.com or their blog filled with photos, projects and tips at BWDepot.Blogspot.com. To directly speak with a representative for pricing and other details, call 770.242.0045.