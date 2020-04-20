Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Mercedes-AMG, one of the most notable players in rear spoiler market, unveiled a video featuring its GT sedan, which clearly depicts the improved features added to the vehicle, rear spoilers being the focal point. Apparently, the sedan flaunts a vertical-slat Panamericana grille, LED headlights equipped with J-shaped running lights, and a completely functional active rear spoiler.



Industry players are consistently evolving the product parameters by manufacturing spoilers with reduced weight and increased downforce. For this, the manufacturers have been preferring for advanced materials such as carbon fiber and reinforced fiberglass. Growing proliferation of high performance cars which necessitates light-weight body parts may accelerate the rear spoiler market outlook.



Some of the car manufacturers have been focusing on innovative spoiler systems that hides the spoilers when not required and reopens them as when necessary for highway rides. For instance, in 2017, Porsche launched its new Panamera Saloon Turbo model featuring a hidden retractable rear spoiler with rising and extending operations. Such innovations will further foster the product penetration over the forecast period. As per a research report, rear spoiler market size will amass USD 5 billion by 2024.



With a tremendously high demand and rise in popularity, SUVs are likely to be installed with high grade rear spoilers in order to enhance their performance. SUVs were the leading vehicle segment in rear spoiler industry in 2016, having held over 65% of the overall share, subject to the demand for lightweight vehicles and the necessity of improved aerodynamics. Most companies in rear spoiler industry have been experimenting with innovative product designs to suitably fit the requirements of major automakers. In August 2011, Mitsubishi introduced the SUV Outlander equipped with highly upgraded features in rear spoilers. It is undeniable therefore, that rear spoiler market size would massively benefit from SUV sales over 2017-2024.



Aftermarket is presumed to hold over 75% of rear spoiler market share over the forecast timeframe. This is because the aftermarket allows the utilization of the low cost alternatives. Attributed to the growing preferences for car customizations, rear spoiler aftermarket will continue to emerge as a major segment throughout the forecast timeframe.



The benefits of high tolerance to chemicals, heat and dents will foster the product deployment subsequently fostering the segmental share. In addition, the ABS plastic spoilers offer enhanced fitting and finishing further boosting the product penetration. Owing to extensive usage across the premium automotive variants like SUVs and sports cars, ABS plastic is predicted to account for a substantial share of over 40% by 2024.



North America has been witnessing rising demand for high performance cars and SUVs which will primarily drive the regional growth. As the product is extensively used in the SUVs, drop in SUV prices will augment high demand for the rear spoilers. Owing to the escalating growth of utility vehicles in the region, the North America rear spoiler market will emerge as the major revenue pocket by accumulating over USD 1.8 billion by 2024.



