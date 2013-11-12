Reasonable Online Services of Yaoflowers.com Are Now Available to Send Flowers to China & Taiwan

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Yaoflowers.com assists the customers to choose from a variety of gifts and flowers which can be sent to the loved ones on various occasions. The technology adopted by the company permits it to eradicate various intermediaries from the supply chain and so it attains essential cost advantages. The website states that in comparison to other florists, this Hong Kong Florist guarantees 100% customer satisfaction, offers fresh flowers, provides an option of same day delivery, resends the stuff free of cost if no one is available at home, offers a variety of gifts, eliminates the option of risk as it provides complete refund options, includes other features such as speedy delivery, the finest quality, reliability, security and reasonable prices.



It is a reliable florist that has started offering gifts and flowers for all occasions in order to assist people to Send Flowers to China for their loved and closed ones. The website includes information about the wonderful and speedy services that the company offers and which help to attract the customers. All the gifts and flowers are now available at discounted rates and can now be delivered anywhere in China on the very same day. One can Send Flowers to Taiwan as well without any hassles with the services now available at Yaoflowers.com. The prices of the flowers range from under $30 to over $100.



According to the website, sending flowers through the company will help customers save both money and time. One can conveniently place the order by sitting at home and with just a click of the button. Customers can easily navigate the website and locate their choice by viewing specific criteria like occasion, flowers, business, gifts, color and price. The flowers are directly sent from the fields to make sure that one receives fresh and beautiful flowers at affordable rates. There are certain special offers with heavy discounted rates that the company provides from time to time. One can order the flowers for any occasion and avail discounts, be it birthday, anniversary, love and romance, thank you, sympathy and funeral, congratulations, get well soon and much more, by just logging onto the website http://www.yaoflowers.com/



About YAO Flowers

YAO Flowers is one of the best China online florists, with flower chain stores in many cities throughout China mainland. The online florist offers professional and reliable China flowers delivery and China gift services in China. They have a large collection of flowers with many kinds of China flowers, such as roses flower, lily, cream cake etc., which are perfect for the occasions of Saint Valentine's Day, Christmas, Spring Festival, mother day, father day, mid-autumn festival, etc.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Thomas

Telephone: +1.347.809.6589

Email: Service@yaoflowers.com

Website: http://www.yaoflowers.com/