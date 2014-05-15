Reasons Eastbay Chose Hytrol High Speed Pneumatic Pusher Design for Significant Facility Expansion

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Eastbay, Inc., based in Wausau, WI, offers a wide selection of pro-grade athletic gear, decided to double the size of their current facility to more than 500,000 square feet. The current material handling system would require complete redesign to handle to projected case rates of 60,000 orders per day. The leadership determined that a series of tote handling conveyors and package handling conveyors by Hytrol Conveyor Company would be needed to fill the orders at the current and projected rates. Eastbay chose HCM Systems, Inc. based in Chicago, Illinois, to be the system integrator for the expansive complex systems solution.



The goal was to reduce the wave time and increase the efficiency of the operators required to "slot" the multiple orders. HCM completed this task using Hytrol’s high speed pneumatic pusher design. The software solution allowed Eastbay to greatly reduce the time combining multiple items scheduled for a customer order. All multiple orders are grouped and sorted using the "Batch" sequence PC software solution.



Shipping sorter:



HCM and Eastbay agreed that two Hytol’s Pro-Sort 100 sliding shoe sorters would be required for the suggested layout and throughputs. HCM and Hytrol developed accumulating, transportation, merging and sorting equipment that would fit the specific needs of the products to be handled. HCM developed and installed a PC mapping and releasing software package that allows Eastbay to significantly reduce the labor hours required during their peak production. HCM’s solution, installation and start up provided for a significant increase in worker productivity. Installation and commissioning were completed without impact on normal operations.



The results for the athletic gear company included an 18 month return on investment, reduced labor, and increased accuracy.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700