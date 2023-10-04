Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Plano, TX based Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation.



On December 6, 2021, the FDA released a briefing document regarding Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc's chronic kidney disease drug candidate, bardoxolone methyl. Therein, the FDA stated that the data submitted by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc did not "demonstrate that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with [Alport syndrome]."



On May 10, 2023, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced its decision to discontinue studies for its kidney disease candidate bardoxolone methyl, which the Company had previously advanced as one of its lead assets in partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences and Kyoma Kirin.



