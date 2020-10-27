Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 14, 2020. NASDAQ: RETA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 10, 2020, during pre-market hours, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its second quarter 2020 financial results, wherein it disclosed that the FDA "is not convinced that the MOXIe Part 2 results" of the Company's study assessing omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA "will support a single study approval without additional evidence that lends persuasiveness to the results," and that, "[i]n preliminary comments for [a] meeting, the FDA stated that [Defendants] will need to conduct a second pivotal trial that confirms the mFARS [modified Friedreich's Ataxia Rating Scale] results of the MOXIe Part 2 study with a similar magnitude of effect."



The plaintiff claims that between October 15, 2019 and August 7, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the MOXIe Part 2 study results were insufficient to support a single study marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. without additional evidence, that as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not accept marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. based on the MOXIe Part 2 study results, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



