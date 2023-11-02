Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2023 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "The Business Elevation Show" exclusive series episode "Reawakening The Human Spirit" with host Chris Cooper.



Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show is joined by guest, world's top authority on inspirational leadership, a trailblazing teacher, mentor, advisor and leadership coach (ranked 4th. in the world) and a world authority on corporate culture, Dr Lance Secretan. Chris and Lance will have a conversation to help you discover how you can reclaim lost inspiration and inner peace and become a beacon for light in these trying times.



Tune in on Friday, November 3rd 2023. To listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more



This special episode is scheduled for broadcast on November 3rd, 2023, at 8am Pacific Time (11am Eastern). After the initial airing, it will be promptly accessible in the show's archive for on-demand listening within 24 hours. You can access the episode archive at this link. The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on VoiceAmerica providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learnings and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



About Dr Lance Secretan

Dr. Lance Secretan is the world's top authority on inspirational leadership, a trailblazing teacher, mentor, advisor, and leadership coach (ranked 4th. in the world) and a world authority on corporate culture. For his 24 books about inspiration, corporate culture, and leadership, he has received numerous teaching, writing and humanitarian awards and is an expert skier, kayaker and mountainbiker, dividing his time between Ontario and Colorado.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the "Business Elevation Show" on VoiceAmerica in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as "Elevating Leadership," "Engagement," and his book "The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)" published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of "The Elevation Collective" an exclusive network for business change makers.

Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris, email him at chris@chriscooper.co.uk.



