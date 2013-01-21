REBATH Is Now Giving Free Color & Pattern Upgrades Helping Customers Save Up to $1200

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- As a gift to their customers for the New Year, REBATH is now offering free Color & Pattern Upgrades through bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia, a saving that can add up to $1200.



REBATH is the best when it comes to bathroom remodeling, whether it is the replacement of simple bathtub liners in Philadelphia or a full make over. REBATH has become a leader in the industry by the work that they do but also the manner in which they treat each and every job they have the pleasure of doing. The workers are always courteous to the homeowners and make sure to leave the job cleaner then when they arrived, making it as if they were never even there.



Bathroom remodel cost in Philadelphia can be expensive, if another company other than REBATH is asked to do the job. Accompanying their top notch work is their unbeatable prices. REBATH is certainly all about pleasing its customers. Anyone who is considering remodeling their bathroom should contact REBATH today for a free estimate. Here is a testimonial from Lillian L, one of the many satisfied REBATH customers: “REBATH was fast and efficient! Clean-up was excellent! Job was perfect! The workers were polite, kept me informed through the process.”-Lillian L



About REBATH

RE-BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE-BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE-BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE-BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



