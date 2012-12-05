Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Understanding that remodeling a home can be time consuming and costly, REBATH is now offering no interest and no payments for 12 months. This can help the customers while they are going through the process to remodel a bathroom in Philadelphia and assist them in making payments when everything is all settled. REBATH accepts MasterCard, VISA, Discover, and American Express and using any of these for the first 12 months is the same as cash. Some of REBATH’s qualified customers decide to use the financing method to remodel the bathroom or bathrooms in their homes and then they use the 12 months to sell the home. After the sale of the home they use the money from the proceeds of the sale to pay the bills.



REBATH leads the industry in customer satisfaction, and keeping in mind that remodeling can be stressful they have tried to accompany great service with affordable ways to give the customers the bathroom they desire.



Glen M who was a recent customer and needed bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia stated that “Although I was skeptical at first about Re-Bath, I must tell you that I am completely satisfied and impressed with the new bath surround and shower installed in our home. The bathroom now looks like a room that you want to show to people. The work was done professionally and completed as promised in only a few hours. When you were done, everything was cleaned up so well that it was like you were never there. Their customer service was outstanding. I will recommend Re-Bath to anyone that is in need of any bathroom remodeling.”



About RE-BATH

RE-BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. REBATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. REBATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the REBATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com