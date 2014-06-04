Rebecca Hall Gruyter, Talk Radio Show Host, Interviews Naomi Tickle and Vinca Heart as They Share How to Play to Your Natural Strengths and Money Code

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Rebecca Hall Gruyter, your host, has brought together two amazing guests who will encourage, inspire and help listeners how to become a Star in their own life by learning how to play to their own natural strengths, talents and abilities.



Folks will learn from the amazing and gifted Naomi Tickle (International Speaker and Career Consultant) about Personology (face reading) and about their innate abilities. She is the author of What Makes People Tick and Why and Who Am I, Who Are You?: Creating Successful Relationships. She was first introduced to Personology 22 years ago. Amazed by the accuracy, Naomi felt this was an opportunity to help others to better understand themselves and the people they meet.



Naomi has appeared on CNN, NBC, BBC, Good Morning America, and numerous television radio interviews around the world. Her book is used as a tool for communications, understanding children, relationships, team building, sales, career guidance and personal development.



Recent blind studies with career counselors comparing the career assessment program with traditional tests such as Myers Briggs and DISC, indicated an exact match for both careers and personality assessments. Based on the feedback from the subjects studied, they felt Naomi’s assessment was more helpful.



Listeners will also hear from the powerful Vinca Heart about her Money Code System and some of the biggest and most powerful lessons she has learned about becoming a star in one's own life. Vinca Heart is an award-winning coach best known for serving VIP clients, CEO’s, Oscar nominees, Grammy and Tony winners. She is the creator of the Money Codes for sales success and was a key figure that helped bring down the Berlin Wall.



Vinca is on a mission to empower women around the world with the tools and a proven system to create wealth, one money code at a time. She challenges and empowers women to show up, stand up, and succeed in high end sales conversations and in their lives.



Empowering Women, Transforming Lives with Rebecca is broadcast live every Wednesday at 2 PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. Archives of Empowering Women, Transforming Lives with Rebecca can be found at www.voiceamerica.com/show/2335/empowering-women-transforming-lives.