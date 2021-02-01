Iowa Governor Reynolds Declares January 28 to Be Iowa Data Privacy Day

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- According to Herold, the cost of strengthening business safeguards and educating employees on those safeguards is small compared to the potential of penalty fines. Such efforts must be consistent and frequent, as new scams related to current world activities, such as COVID-19, continually pop up. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have each independently warned of such scams in recent months. By raising awareness of these scams, businesses and the general public gain valuable knowledge to help keep them from becoming victims.



Although remote work and social distancing requirements has complicated data security and privacy training within organizations, the challenges are not insurmountable. Herold explored solutions for hosting privacy-centric events during a pandemic in her latest episode of the podcast Data Security & Privacy with The Privacy Professor. Her guest on the show is Kim Hakim, a US Navy veteran and business leader focused on the cybersecurity space.



In honor of Iowa Data Privacy Day and International Data Privacy Day, which also is celebrated annually on January 28, Herold is launching a new business, Privacy & Security Brainiacs. The purpose of the company is to raise security and privacy awareness in organizations and the general public. The company will provide a wide variety of training and awareness products and activities, each priced to support businesses of all sizes. Privacy & Security Brainiacs will offer a wide variety of cybersecurity, privacy and compliance videos, e-books, podcasts and other products to support this goal, with new free offerings released every month.



About Rebecca Herold

Rebecca Herold provides information security, privacy, IT and compliance consulting and expert witness services to organizations of all sizes, in a wide range of industries, throughout the world. Aside from hosting the on-demand radio show and podcast Data Security & Privacy with The Privacy Professor (voiceamerica.com/show/2733), Herold is CEO of The Privacy Professor consultancy. Herold has built a loyal and growing global listenership for her show over the past two years. Its success is due in part to the diverse group of high-profile legal, information security and privacy experts who have served as guests. To learn more, visit privacyguidance.com.



About Privacy & Security Brainiacs

Rebecca Herold officially launches Privacy Security Brainiacs in partnership with her son Noah Herold on Data Privacy Day 2021. The online platform offers cybersecurity, privacy and compliance tools to help organizations of all sizes, in a wide range of industries, throughout the world. Privacy & Security Brainiacs provides online Software as a Service (SaaS) training modules, with business admin capabilities for organizations to assign and managing training for their employees. They also provide videos, podcasts, e-books, custom training, awareness events, and learning activities. To learn more, visit privacysecuritybrainiacs.com.



