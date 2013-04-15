Rebecca Hulse Releases New Meditation Album

Christchurch, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Rebecca Hulse, a renowned life coach, today announced the release of her new meditation album – Power Naps For Busy Women. The album contains nine short meditations each of duration five minutes or less and targets busy women who do not really have time to spend on long and ineffective meditation albums. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are pleased to announce the Launch of ‘Power Naps For Busy Women’ and hope to help busy women of modern times heal, connect, relax and love themselves in just five minutes.”



According to the sources, the album has a total of nine tracks and is priced at $25. Rebecca is also offering instant downloadable singles from the album for women to try at a small price of $4.99 per track. In addition, Rebecca is offering two additional bonuses as well completely free on the purchase of album. These include ‘The Breath of Sex’ for better sex life and a Gentle Sleep Promoter.



When contacted, Rebecca said, “Being a businesswomen, dancer and multitasker, I never get time for myself. I tried quite a few meditation CD’s. They surely work but I soon realized that most of them are too long and each has a glitch or two that would lead to you losing your inner calm. This was when I decided to record my own meditations and the result in Power Naps for Busy Women.”She further added, “Five minutes is something most would be able to squeeze out from their busy schedule and reap in the related benefits. If you have more time, you can keep on breathing in the zone even after the music is finished.”



According to the sources, while the album primarily targets women, men can use the same as well. The album can be purchased from Rebecca’s site http://rebeccahulse.com/power-naps-for-busy-women and payment made using PayPal platform.



About Rebecca Hulse

Rebecca Hulse is a life coach who helps dreamers in creating their ideal life effortlessly with the law of attraction.Her mission is to inspire the world to do what they love everyday and bring more high vibrations into everyday life.



Contact: Rebecca Hulse

Email: rebecca@rebeccahulse.com

Website:http://rebeccahulse.com/contact

Address: PO Box 37083, Christchurch, New Zealand 8025