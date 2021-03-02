Rebel Wine Bar Construction Officially Begins

Oakland Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Rebel Wine Bar has officially begun construction in Oakland Park (near Fort Lauderdale, and Miami area). Although it is currently set to open late summer, Rebel Wine Bar is also planning on bringing a lovely new scene to the South Florida marketplace.



In an interview with a local news source, the owner and founder of Rebel Wine Bar said, "We really want it to be a destination, a friendly bar. We like to refer to it as your local wine bar where you can learn about the vast history of wine." - Larissa Castelluber (Founder, Rebel Wine Bar)



Rebel Wine Bar promises the highest quality of wine and spirits, along with an expansive menu of locally inspired small plates and tapas. It will be a smaller space with a bar, interior seating and lounge seating to accompany. This particular wine bar will also feature live music, entertainment and happy hours. Rebel Wine Bar will be a place where you can learn all about wine and the pleasures of a wonderful glass of wine.



"Wine bars are running scarce lately and unfortunately many of the Wine Bars around do not cater to the entire wine loving community. Rebel Wine Bar will be happy to service as much of the market allows."



Rebel Wine Bar is proud to announce their first location opening in South Florida. With plans to open additional locations in the coming years, Rebel Wine Bar is excited to bring their new concept to the Sunshine State.



Management has also made a statement that they are looking for minority-owned wineries to be able to feature. They believe that this will be one of the best tasting venues in the area.



The success of Rebel Wine Bar in the South Florida marketplace will help to bring wine enthusiasts back into the realm of wine, rather than those who only crave the cheap wine from convenience stores. Rebel Wine Bar will not only feature wines from other regions and countries, but it will also feature wines that are a little different. From a combination of vineyards and specialty blends, Rebel Wine Bar will be able to offer a wide range of varietals for all types of wine lovers to enjoy.



The wine bar construction should take about 2-3 months in order to develop as the unique spot it has been plotted and planned to be. "This bar was part of our original vision for the future of Oakland Park. The location is perfect for a wine bar. Oakland Park has been built around the bar, and this new location is a great one to fill this niche,"



For those looking to see it's progress please follow their instagram and facebook at RebelWineBar. If you are in the South Florida area, do drop by Rebel Wine Bar in Oakland Park.



Rebel Wine Bar is located at 3520 NE 12th Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33334.



For more on this Fort Lauderdale Wine Bar as this one, please visit RebelWineBar.com



Media Contact



Rebel Wine Bar

3520 NE 12th Ave

Oakland Park FL 33334

rebelwinebar@gmail.com