Rebel Wine Bar Set to Open in South Florida 2021

Oakland Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- Staff is pleased to announce the latest addition to its Oakland Park Business repertoire, Rebel Wine Bar – is planned to open in the coming months in Oakland Park Downtown (nearby Fort Lauderdale). Providing an upscale yet fun-casual wine bar, tapas experience in a chic, relaxed atmosphere at an affordable price. Rebel Wine Bar will provide a selection of premium and unique domestic, wine, beer and spirits.



Serving globally inspired tapas in a new casual, relaxed setting with friendly interactions and great food and drink! Rebel Wine Bar will feature signature wines from all over the world.



In the 900 sq. ft. space, intimate seating for 35 and offers a space for live music.



Rebel Wine Bar will be located at 3520 NE 12th Ave, in Oakland Park, Broward County in the recently renovated building on NE 12th Featuring the newly opened The Butchers Barrel. The space is expected to open in early to mid 2021. Fort Lauderdale Wine Bar



Larissa Castelluber, Managing Partner of Rebel Wine Bar said, "I'm excited to partner with to bring our love of wine to an even broader audience through Rebel Wine Bar in Florida's staple of Downtown Oakland Park. The menu showcases all of the great flavors and textures that Rebel has become known for, but also features some new menu items inspired by many different cultures and backgrounds around the world. Our objective is to bring people together and openly learn about the wines that we like without judgement."



Rebel Wine Bar intends on practicing all state and federal regulations when it comes to sanitization and mask policies. Amidst the COVID pandemic, they plan on opening on schedule in order to provide the much needed the personal connection that we have lost during this stressful time. Live shows will be featured on Facebook and Youtube Live, and wine deliveries will be available for those that do not feel comfortable leaving their homes at this time.



About Rebel Wine Bar

Rebel Wine Bar is the premier wine, tapas and drink experience in Florida. The new wine bar serves up delicious, inventive dishes inspired by various roots with upscale but fun-casual service. The new 900 sq. ft. Rebel Wine Bar location will feature a fully-equipped bar, signature menu items, international wines and a fine wine / beer list. Rebel Wine Bar is located at 3520 NE 12th Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33334, conveniently situated between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, 15 minutes from Downtown Fort Lauderdale and 50 minutes from Downtown Miami. Visit http://www.rebelwinebar.com/



Media Contact



Rebel Wine Bar

3520 NE 12th Avenue, Oakland Park FL 33334

347-492-9357

https://www.rebelwinebar.com