RebelstarReviews Goes Online Just as Digital DJ Controllers Go Into Overdrive

West Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- DJ'ing in the homes and in the bedrooms has recently boomed due to the availability and accessibility of cheap digital DJ controllers and software. To supply this demand for information there is a new website to provide current news and reviews; Rebelstar Reviews which is now online.



"This DJ controller review website provide not only the latest news and reviews, it also provides the user with a variety of useful DJ guides, such as finding the best DJ controller , which would be especially useful for beginner and bedroom DJs." , stated website founder Razzo Rebelstar.



With this website, current DJs or people with an interest in DJ'ing will be able to easily find reviews of the hottest DJ controllers around. These reviews have all in the information you will need to make the right choice such as features and the pros and cons of each controller . There will be all the latest news and rumours such as the newest DJ gear from NAMM 2013 to hit the shelves from such brands as Numark and Gemini, such as the Numark Mixtrack Pro 2. Its primary aim is to make the reviews detailed but as simple as possible for all users.



"Existing DJ websites are excellent with all their details but many new DJ users feel intimidated by level of technological jargon that is seen. With the new digital technology introduced into DJ'ing it makes DJ'ing a very simple hobby to get into and that is what Rebelstar Reviews is all about - simple honest reviews", said Rebelstar.



Although Rebelstar Reviews will immediately focus on all in one DJ controllers, it plans to offer the ultimate buying guide on new DJ equipment and it will later expand in time to feature other DJ gear such as headphones and speakers. It will also offer how to DJ guides and information to further help beginner DJs.



About Rebelstar Reviews

Rebelstar Reviews is an information portal that provides the latest news and reviews on the best DJ controllers around from beginners to professionals. Rebelstar Reviews was designed by a DJ who recently converted from vinyl to digital DJ'ing with enthusiasm.



Media Contact

Razzo Rebelstar, Owner

DJRebelstar@rebelstarreviews.com

Huddersfield, United Kingdom

Website: http://www.rebelstarreviews.com/