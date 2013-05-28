Reborn Doll Mart Announces Introduces New Reborn Dolls

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- The Reborn Doll Mart is pleased to announce the arrival of several new reborn dolls that are ready for adoption. Whether you looking to adopt your first reborn doll, or if you've been doing it for years, chances are they have the perfect doll for you. On their site, you'll find access to one of the largest selections of reborn dolls and accessories, and they are priced far below what some of the other sites and retailers sell them for.



It hasn't always been smooth sailing for the Reborn Doll Mart. In order for them to get their rather “unique” business off the ground, they had to bring something new to the table. Karen Long, owner of the Reborn Doll Mart, focused on placing the customers' needs first. She worked around the clock to meet and then exceed the expectations of her site's customers. It didn't take long before word spread about a new marketplace for buying reborn dolls and accessories – the Reborn Doll Mart.



“I wanted to create a simple and easy way for collectors and artists alike to find the perfect reborn doll. I think it's safe to say we hit the nail on the head with the Reborn Doll Mart,” says Long.



Of course, some people are still in the dark as to what reborn dolls actually are. No, they aren't your traditional toy dolls by any means. While some people may automatically assume this, reborn dolls are far more complex than toy dolls. Basically, it's a doll that's been taken apart, stripped of its factory paint, and then meticulously transformed to look as realistic as possible. In fact, reborn dolls are so realistic that police have been called out for reports of babies locked in cars, only to discover the baby was actually a reborn doll.



The hobby of making and collecting reborn dolls is still relatively new in the grand scheme of things. While no one knows exactly who's responsible for producing the world's first reborn doll, it's believed the hobby originated sometime during the early 90s. Once a reborn doll showed up at an online auction website, it didn't take long for the craze to spread. Today, tends of thousands of people from across the world participate in the reborn doll hobby in one way or another.



The Reborn Doll Mart is more than just a place to find reborn dolls for sale. In the past few months, Long has placed an emphasis on offering visitors to the site helpful guides, videos and other resources related to reborn dolls. This information is designed to help both collectors and artists in this highly unique hobby.



One of the most notable guides available at the Reborn Doll Mart is a “how to” guide on reborning. Using the information provided here, even newcomers to the hobby can take a traditional baby doll and transform it into something magical, and that's what the Reborn Doll Mart is all about.



