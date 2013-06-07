Reborn Dolls for Sale: A Website That Sells Real Babies -- Almost

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Pinocchio would be jealous if he could see how popular the lifelike baby dolls dubbed Reborns have become around the world. They even have their own website at RebornDollsForSale.org dedicated to creators, collectors and sellers of this baby doll phenomenon.



Reborns are recycled vinyl or silicone dolls that get a makeover from master doll artists called reborners. The final product is so realistic it takes a second glance to determine that the doll is not a real baby. The dolls can go so far as to mimic real heartbeat, squishy tummies, spinal backbone and the texture/feel of real skin. According to RebornDollsForSale.org the highest quality dolls are “handmade and repainted several times to add hair, veins and other details that will make it look even more real. These are created by artists at home and predominantly sold online.”



Reborn babies are a growing art form that continues to gain new collectors and artists. While many of the most well- known artists have been practicing their art for the past decade, there are new reborners looking to make their mark. There are also both avid and new collectors looking for information on where to get the best dolls or the best quality realistic baby dolls for the best price. RebornDollsForSale.org has created a resource for this eclectic and growing community that includes a guide to learn how to become a reborn artist, info on how to buy or sell reborns, or simply beautiful baby dolls to adopt.



Whether site visitors are looking to purchase a realistic baby doll or hoping to learn more about becoming an artist, Reborn Dolls For Sale has built a one stop resource. The website includes a treasure trove of detailed articles dealing with reborn babies, such as how to purchase a high quality doll or eBay bidding hints. Doll artists will discover tips for finding high quality doll parts and tips for beginner artists in the article “How to Make Reborn Dolls.” For collectors, the site includes a gallery and purchase links of reborn babies from reputable artists like OOAK, So Truly Real, Adrie Stoete and others.



