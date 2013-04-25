Rebranding of Logo People in Australia

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- In these modern times of high level technology, brand image of a company is top priority. Australia Logo Design set up in 2009 which grown by leaps and bounds. Since Australia Logo design was a very generic name, the design company LDNZ Ltd changed its name to Logo People specializing in complete logo design solutions from Icons to illustrations.



Based in Auckland New Zealand, LDNZ Ltd has exclusive skills and talent to create unique creative and high professional logo designs for New Zealand and Australia based businesses. These logo designs can be used for various purpose to promote branding through advertising and publicity through magazines, newspapers, tv, signage and even business stationery.



Since LDNZ is most proficient in creating powerful and dynamic brand identity for major business companies, it was important LDNZ created a unique brand image for itself as well. Hence LDNZ and its staff of experienced and talented graphic designer and web developers decided to call themselves logo people .. People who give solutions to all issues related to logo design. They cater to every kind of industry and services from construction, real estate, sports, restaurants, kids toys to even hair salons.



LDNZ Ltd do makeovers or rebranding for many businesses and companies. This time they did rebranding for themselves with a new logo, new name and new ideology.



The new logo has L and P integrated into each other creating a unique logo. There is also a creation of a human figure by blending of L and P. The new logo signifies the new vision of the company about one stop shop for logo design solutions. Logo People are an efficient team of high experienced and talented designers who can give you the best options for logo branding of your company.



LDNZ Ltd founders are no amateurs to the graphic and web design services and know exactly how to catch the attention of the clients and customers. Go to www.logopeople.com.au , the one-stop shop for branding which will amaze, improvise and provide all branding solution.



