Rebuild a Credit Score Online with the Help of Credit Card

Best Way to Rebuild Credit Score



Many consumers are probably thinking about doing some self-improvement during 2013, and improving their bad credit is likely to be on the top of the list. While there are certainly a variety of different ways for a person to improve his or her credit score both for the short-term and the long term, applying for a credit card and making the payments on time is probably the easiest and most effective way to rebuild a credit score. There are several different types of bad credit credit cards, but there are three that are considered the best for those who are interested in increasing their credit scores. This information was provided by a company called Creditnet.com, and the criteria they used was potential for rebuilding credit, approval ratings, the ongoing APR and the card fees connected to each card.



The three cards that are the best for rebuilding credit include the following:



- Capital One Secured MasterCard

- U.S. Bank Secured Visa

- Open Sky Secured Visa



In most cases it is better for consumers with bad credit who are attempting to use a credit card to rebuild their credit score to make use of a secured credit card. However, some consumers may wish to avoid having to either prepay or maintain funds on hold in a savings account. For those consumers the option is the Continental Finance Matrix Discover Card. This card is a viable unsecured credit card for those consumers with bad credit.



