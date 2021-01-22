Recan Da Menace, Instagram Influencer Rises to Fame with Fake Pages and 100,000 Followers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Rican Da Menace, a popular hip hop artist and social media influencer rises to fame instantly with dozens of fake pages and over 100,000 followers on Instagram. Imposter accounts have been concerning issues for many celebrities. People create fraudulent profiles and malicious account on popular social media sites; thereby making celebrities victims. Rican is one such celebrity victim who has showed nothing but absolute displeasure towards these impostor accounts. She has been facing the issue of fake accounts for quite some time now. And people or followers who wanted to connect with her are claiming that Rican has quite a lot of accounts and are not sure as to which one to follow. She took to her official Instagram account and informed her followers that she has one single account i.e. @ricandamenace with 110k real followers.



Rican Da Menace has a huge fan following and rose to fame with millions of followers on both YouTube and Instagram. These followers love her for who she is and for her talent; they simply love to watch her music videos and admire her dedication, communication and her voice. Apart from having a great sense of music, Rican Da Menace is known for her stage presence and her innate capability of engaging her audiences. Her hit single "Let me know" has garnered rave reviews by her fans and followers which resulted in millions of streams. So, for an artist to be really admired, all they need is talent and the ability to connect with people and reach out to the fans. The best way that fans can truly give back is by reporting these fake imposter accounts to Instagram.



To know more visit https://www.instagram.com/ricanndamenace/



About Rican Da Menace

Rican Da Menace is an American hip-hop artist and a social media influencer. Rican is also known for her attractive personality, her nail shop and most importantly her music.



Media Contact



Rican Da Menace

Phone: 64650663390

Website : http://entertainment258.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ricanndamenace/