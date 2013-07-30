Receivables Financing Company, Universal Funding Announcing First New Hire in 2nd Half of 2013

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Receivables financing company, Universal Funding, announced today that the factoring company has continued to grow their Accounts Representative team with the addition of Diane Paul.



The account receivables financing team has grown in the past year. Each team member manages client relations for 15-20 accounts. “We want to make sure our clients receive personalized customer service. We can ensure quality customer attention by making sure we have the staff on hand and trained to take care of their needs,” says Henry Wozow, CEO.



Diane Paul comes to Universal Funding with an extensive background at Bank of America Merchant Services spanning over 15 years. At BOA she excelled at improving the customer experience which will be an added value she will bring to the clients at Universal Funding.



Universal’s continued trend in hiring is on par with the Business Roundtable’s anticipated trend for the second half of 2013. Their active client accounts have increased by 14% since January 2013.



According to the results of Business Roundtable’s (BRT) second quarter 2013 CEO Economic Outlook Survey show CEOs expect a slight improvement in economic output over the next six months, with modest improvement in sales expectations and hiring.



The accounts receivable financing services provided by Universal Funding are a very attractive alternative to traditional bank loans. In this case, the client company’s accounts receivables can be advanced up to 90%. With low fees and fast turnaround, often in a matter of days, more and more businesses are turning to this attractive financing alternative.



About Universal Funding Corporation

Since 1998, Universal Funding Corporation has provided factoring receivables clients in a variety of industries including oilfield & energy, trucking & transportation, and staffing, printing, business service providers and manufacturing with personalized receivables services. The factoring company is based in Spokane, Washington and employs 24 people.



