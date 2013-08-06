Receivables Financing Company, Universal Funding to Host Open House

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Receivables financing company, Universal Funding is inviting community members, clients, business owners, vendors, and family members to its open house from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2013 at their new location in the River View Corporate Center located at 16201 East Indiana Avenue in suite 2600. Attendance to the open house is by invitation only.



Universal moved into their new location on April first and have spent the last few months adjusting to the larger space that provides a professional and positive environment where team members have more space than the previous accommodations located on East Hutchinson Road in Spokane Valley. The open house will be a catered event where guests can enjoy authentic Spanish hors d’ oeuvres and beverages while they tour the 8,700 sq. ft. suite nestled between Interstate 90 and the Spokane River.



Universal Funding’s, Principal, Monica Wozow, who has organized the event, also oversaw the suite build out and move into the new location. “We are proud of our office space and want to invite the community to tour the location and meet our newest team members,” says Wozow. “The new suite is modern and professional which aligns with our image as a premier financial service provider.”



Other Principals of Universal Funding include Henry Wozow, CEO and Deron Nicholson, Vice President and corporate officers include, Kyle Bergstedt, President, and Ryan McCrery, VP of Business Development.



About Universal Funding Corporation

Universal Funding Corporation is a factoring receivables company that provides account receivables financing programs for businesses all throughout the United States. They are longtime members of both the International Factoring Association and the Commercial Finance Association. Founded in 1998, they currently provide factoring services for 95 clients. For information about Universal Funding Corporation, please visit www.universalfunding.com.



Contact:

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing

Heather2@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035